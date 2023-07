Still from Suite Habana 2003 film by Cuban director Fernando Perez

CSC Birmingham hosts local free screening of 2003 Cuban documentary ‘Suite Habana’ by director Fernando Perez, a poetic insight into, and dignified celebration of, the lives of 10 ordinary Cubans in capital city Havana through their day.

6.30pm

Venue: Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison St, Birmingham B5 5TH

