CD Review: Eliades Ochoa: Guajiro

Eliades Ochoa is the outstanding veteran traditional singer and guitarist who found international fame as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. He has continued to bring the culture of rural Cuba to audiences all over the world, making irresistible music with his own hometown group ‘Cuarteto Patria’ and forming intriguing collaborations with musicians from West Africa to Mississippi. Throughout, he has managed to stay true to his roots and maintain his integrity as an artist.

Eliades was composing and playing ‘son’ music long before the success of Buena Vista, and this album attempts to trace chapters in his life, reflecting the experiences of living as a countryman, down to earth but never ignorant. As well as traditional Cuban instruments – guitar and tres, bongo drums, bass and percussion – Eliades expands his sound to evoke the different moods of each song. A lively horn section, violin, and even a bouzouki add extra flavour. An excellent touch is the use of either female or male backing vocals to contrast the purpose behind the lyric, but Eliades’ deep musical knowledge ensures these details are not overplayed.

Eliades is an insatiable collaborator. The upbeat ‘Pajarito Voló’ featuring star salsa singer Rubén Blades is a triumph, and other guest artists – American singer Joan Wasser and blues harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite – bring their own styles to featured tracks.

But the heart and soul of the album is Ochoa’s own exceptional musicianship. These songs give ample room for his beautiful guitar playing – clean lines and a tremendous technique make his instrument ring out. His voice is rich and expressive – on songs such as the irresistible ‘Anita Tun Tun Tun’, the slow bolero ‘Canto Para Ti Guajira’ or the cryptic ‘Se Soltó Un León’ he uses his huge range to express his musical ideas.

Eliades reveals himself as an adventurous and fresh composer – many of these songs already sound like classics and most are great for dancing. But they also hold a profound respect and love for the people with whom he identifies. The title track ‘Soy Guajiro’ (I’m a countryman) has an evocative ‘decima’ introduction, dynamic ‘guaracha’ son and heartfelt lyrics: “I was born a peasant, and now I live in the town, but I have not forgotten the countryside where I lived…”

This song is close to being Eliades’ masterpiece – embodying his dedication to the culture he was born into and has continued to champion for his whole artistic career. Long may he continue to do so.

Dave Willetts for CubaSi Summer 2023 magazine

