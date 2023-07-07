Eliades Ochoa, 29 October 2023, London

The star of Buena Vista Social Club, known as Mr Chan Chan in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba, Eliades’ unique guitar and vocal style have made him a champion of Cuban country music.

Cuban star Eliades Ochoa returns to London following the release of a brand new album Guajiro in May. The rugged features, the signature hat, the cowboy boots and the iconic ‘man in black’ image; the songs from the school of life imbued with the sort of hard-earned, country-tinged wisdom that can’t be bought – you don’t have to look or listen too hard to understand why Eliades Ochoa is often called ‘Cuba’s Johnny Cash’.

Back in 1997 when he shot to international recognition as a member of the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club, Eliades was the young gun. True, he was by then in his 50th year – but he was still in the flush of youth compared to legendary veterans Compay Segundo and Ibrahim Ferrer, who had been playing since before he was born and with whom he duetted unforgettably on classic songs such as “Chan Chan” and “Candela”. A quarter of a century later, Eliades is now the veteran with a legendary back story of his own. This is Cuba’s very own ‘Man In Black’ as we’ve never heard him before, adding a new and revealing chapter that weaves together all the threads and strands of his storied life and career into a definitive and compelling personal testament that honours his past while ambitiously taking his music into pastures new.

Venue: Koko, 1a Camden High Street, London NW1 7RE

Koko.co.uk

More info and to book tickets