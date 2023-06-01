Cuban poet Nancy Morejón victim of hatred against Cuban artists

Nancy Morejon Cuban poet pic credit Kathleen Weaver. CubaDebate.cu

The Cuban poet Nancy Morejón today thanked people for expressions of solidarity on the island and abroad after the decision of the Marché de la Poésie (Paris Poetry Market) to withdraw her honorary presidency due to external pressure.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, the 2001 National Literature Award-winning writer recognized the people and organizations that in the last few hours reacted to the news.

“I regret that hatred ended up imposing itself on art”, said Morejón, who has won awards in various countries, including the insignia of Officer of the Order of Merit of the French Republic.

The day before, the decision of the Marché de la Poésie, an event that takes place from June 7 to 11 in Paris, to withdraw the honorary presidency from Morejón, based on pressure from anti-Cuban sectors, was announced.

Nancy Morejón was this year awarded the honorary presidency of the Marché de la Poésie, an event founded in 1983 by the editor Jean-Michel Place and the critic Arlette Albert-Birot, which brings together writers, publishers and publications from all over the world in Paris. The Poetry Market is one of the most important literary events in France and Europe. This year in its 40th edition, ironically, the Caribbean is set to be the ‘guest of honour’ for the first time ever.

The Cuban government headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced a hate crusade against the culture of Cuba, and supported the poet.

The Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), Casa de las Américas and the Organizing Committee of the 29th Havana International Poetry Festival also condemned the campaign.

In a public statement the president of UNEAC Alberto Marrero said “…those who align themselves on the side of those who hate and block, pressured the organizers of the event so that Nancy was deprived of the status of honorary president of the event…” The French Pen Club and some of its followers “appealed to tired platitudes in the attacks against artists and intellectuals who live and work among us, which do not forgive loyalty and dedication to their people and culture.”

He concluded: “Cuban writers and artists reject any attempt to disqualify Nancy’s poetic and human trajectory and express our solidarity and support for the distinguished writer. Nothing can hate Cuban poetry and culture.”

The World Poetry Movement and associations of solidarity with Cuba in Europe and other continents added their voices to support Morejón and to repudiate the politicization of culture and art as a weapon of attack against the Caribbean country.

These attacks are added to those perpetrated by reactionary sectors of the Cuban diaspora against the music duo Buena Fe on their tour of Spain.

Link to original report in Spanish from CubaSi.cu

With additional reporting in Spanish from CubaDebate

Read more about Nancy Morejon and her poetry here