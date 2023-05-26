Harold López-Nussa, 4-5 July 2023, London

‘Lopez-Nussa’s single-note grace is akin to Herbie Hancock’s and his two-fisted attacks are as joyous as Chick Corea’s.’ DownBeat Magazine

Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa is rapidly building a global following in jazz and beyond. His tight-knit quartet captivates audiences with a relentless vivaciousness that “bridges generations and genres” (Billboard). His music reflects the full range and richness of Cuban music, with its distinctive combination of classical, folkloric and popular elements, as well as its embrace of improvisation.

On his Blue Note debut ‘Timba a la Americana, co-produced by Snarky Puppy’s Michael League, Harold is joined by harmonica player Gregoire Maret, Luques Curtis on bass and brother Ruy Adrian on drums.

Grégoire is a Grammy-winning harmonica player who has previously played alongside Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Prince, and others. Luques is an upright bassist who’s shared the stage with legends like Gary Burton and Eddie Palmieri.

Harold and Ruy have performed with both Gregoire and Luques on previous occasions but this will be the first tour with all four on the stage together. Their blend of influences and experience is sure to make for a spirited and exciting performance.

Line-up: HAROLD LÓPEZ-NUSSA piano; GRÉGOIRE MARET harmonica; LUQUES CURTIS bass; RUY ADRIAN LÓPEZ-NUSSA drums

4-5 July 2023

Venue: Ronnie Scotts Jazz Club, 47 Frith Street, London W1D 4HT

