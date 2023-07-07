Chucho Valdes Quartet, 2-4 October 2023, London

In a rich career spanning 60 years, pianist Chucho has pushed boundaries in pursuit of new expressions in Afro-Cuban music especially jazz.

Winner of seven Grammy and five Latin Grammy Awards, the Cuban pianist, composer and arranger Chucho Valdés is the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz. His influence in the genre is immeasurable, his work establishing the standard by which younger generations set out to create their own.

Chucho’s musical education includes formal studies and countless nights on the best stages in Cuba as the pianist with his father, Bebo Valdés, and his orchestra Sabor de Cuba, and with the seminal Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna. Chucho is perhaps best known as the founder, pianist, and main composer and arranger of Irakere, a landmark ensemble in Cuban music. Chucho led Irakere for more than 30 years, but since 2005 he has focused on his personal career, highlighting his work as a pianist and leading small ensembles, like the Afro-Cuban Messengers, Jazz Batá, and his acclaimed Quartet.

Venue: Ronnie Scotts Jazz Club, 47 Frith Street, Soho, London W1D 4HT

