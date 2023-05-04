Strawberry and Chocolate plus Q&A – sat 17 June 2023, London

A young communist student spies on a flamboyant gay artist in this much-loved, Oscar-nominated modern classic from Cuba.

The first (and, to date, only) Cuban film to be nominated for the best foreign language film Oscar, Strawberry and Chocolate (18) starts out like a cute gay romcom before developing into something far more provocative.

Havana, 1979. Flamboyant artist Diego (Jorge Perugorría) tries to pick up lovelorn straight student David (Vladimir Cruz) at the Coppelia ice cream parlour. David isn’t interested in romance, but is simultaneously repelled and fascinated by Diego’s love of forbidden art, and, egged on by his friend, decides to spy on him, fearing he may be subverting the communist cause.

Part of the Barbican’s Queer 90s season.

Barbican Cinema, Beech Street

London EC2Y 8DS

