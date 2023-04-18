Three Cuban film critics will participate in the 2024 Golden Globes vote

Three Cuban film critics were selected to represent their country in April in the voting for the Golden Globes next year, which are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for film and television.

For the first time, the Golden Globes invited the Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press (ACPC), which brings together academics, journalists and film critics of the Caribbean nation, to put forward its members for the new body of voters.

According to the Facebook page of the ACPC, after analyzing the individual applications, the organizers selected Berta Carricarte, Antonio Enrique González and Rafael Grillo as the three representatives of this organization to the 2024 vote.

According to an announcement in early April in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes vastly expanded the voting body for its 81st edition, with an extra 215 international voters, in addition to the current 95 members.

With the promise of increasing the size and diversity of the voting body, the new breakdown is Latino (25 percent), Asian (14), Black (10), Middle Eastern (9), White (42), and at least 17 percent identify themselves as LGBTQIA+.

The voting body now represents a total of 76 countries, including newly acceded nations such as Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania.

Read original report by CubaDebate