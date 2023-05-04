Acosta Danza and Cuban dancer Zeleidy Crespo nominated for the UK National Dance Awards

Zeleidy Crespo of Acosta Danza performs ‘Impronta’ choreographed by Maria Rovira. phot

The Dance section of the Critics Circle in the UK has just nominated Acosta Danza for the 2022 National Dance Awards.

The Cuban company, directed by Carlos Acosta, is being considered among the Best Medium Format Dance companies.

Also, the dancer Zeleidy Crespo, the first figure of Acosta Danza, has been nominated in the category ‘Excellent Female Performance in Modern Dance’ for her performance in the show ‘100% Cubano’, presented in the UK in the first months of 2022.

The awards recognize the work of these Cuban artists for their constant participation on the British stage, a fact that makes Acosta Danza one of the main ambassadors of Cuban culture on the international stage.

It is the second time that Acosta Danza has been selected for a British award. In 2021, it was nominated as one of the Best Independent companies in the National Dance Awards, a category that focus on the groups that produce regular shows in Britain, and do not receive UK state subsidy.

To qualify, shows and performances included in the period 1 January to 31 December 2022 were considered.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 5, in a live ceremony that will be held at The Coronet Theatre in London.

The UK National Dance Awards are organized by the Critics Circle Dance Section, which brings together more than 60 writers and dance specialists. They are the only prizes awarded by the body of professional dance critics in the UK.

Born in Pinar del Río, Zeleidy Crespo studied dance at the local arts school and went on to graduate in dance. She joined Acosta Danza in 2015 and has performed choreographies such as Carmen and Tocororo Suite, by Carlos Acosta; Faun, by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; Babbel 2.0, El salto de Nijinsky and Impronta, by María Rovira; Mundo interpretado, by Juliano Nunes; Alrededor no hay nada, by Goyo Montero; Hokiri, by Mickael Marso Riviere, Mil años después, by Saburo Teshigawara; Twelve, by Jorge Crecis; La muerte de los cisnes, version on the original by Fokine and De punta a cabo, by Alexis Fernández (Maca).

From Acosta Danza website and social media

Watch an interview in English with Carlos Acosta in Havana in the early days of Acosta Danza