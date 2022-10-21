Special Screening: Fidel Up Close + director live intro, 26 November 2022, Aberystwyth

A special event presented by Cymru Cuba, the Cuba Solidarity Campaign in Wales, in

collaboration with UNITE Community Wales.

The film will be introduced by one of the Directors by live video link from Mexico.

No Entry Fee, but donations are very welcome.

All donations will go to the Cuba Solidarity Campaign.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this film showing for the first time in Wales and gain a unique insight into the life of Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban Revolution.



Date/time: 5.30pm Saturday 26 November 2022

Venue: Aberystwyth Arts Centre Cinema, Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3DE



Fidel Up Close (Cuba, 2021, Directors Gabriel Beristain, Roberto Chile, Eduardo Flores) delves into the lesser-known facets of Fidel Castro’s personal life from the perspective of those closest to him, including his children, close family members, and comrades. The documentary spans Fidel’s early life when he started a movement that built the popular insurgency leading to the overthrow of the US backed Batista dictatorship and the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. The film features rare, previously unreleased footage, such as that of the yacht ‘Granma’ which on which Fidel, Che Guevara, Raul Castro and 82 others sailed from Mexico to Cuba marking the historic start of the Revolution.