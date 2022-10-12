Rogelio Martínez Furé, prominent Cuban folklorist, ethnologist and researcher

Rogelio Martínez Furé Photo: Juvenal Balán/Granma, Cuba

The outstanding Cuban folklorist, ethnologist and researcher and national prize for Literature Rogelio Martínez Furé died 10 October 2022, at the age of 85, and left an invaluable legacy to the studies of culture and traditional expressions on the Island.

Doctor Honoris Causa of the Higher Institute of Art (ISA) in Havana, Martínez Furé was the founder of the Conjunto Folclorico Nacional de Cuba, an organization through which he contributed to the preservation and dissemination of musical and dance traditions of African origin.

He was a founding member of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC). In his prolific life (August 28, 1937-October 10, 2022) he produced nearly two dozen books, pamphlets and publications, as well as musical compositions.

Among his most outstanding books are Poesía anónima africana (1968), Mambisa palenque (1977), Diálogos imaginarios (1979), Diwan africano (1988, 1996), and Briznas de la memoria (2004).

He was distinguished with the National Prize for Cultural Research (2001), the National Dance Prize (2002), the Fernando Ortiz International Prize (2004), and the National Literature Prize (2015).

