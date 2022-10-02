Harold Lopez-Nussa, Chucho Valdes, Ariwo and more Cuban artists at London Jazz Festival, 11-20 November 2022

Harold Lopez-Nussa

This year’s London Jazz Festival #wearejazz features concerts by top Cuban artists such as pianist Harold López-Nussa, violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares, the mighty Chucho Valdés, and a celebration of Cuban music in the UK with Grupo Lokito, Hammadi Valdes, Ariwo, Eliane Correa plus dance workshop and more.

18 November: Ariwo online The Cuban/Iranian three-piece focused on the rich intersection between electronic music, Afro-Cuban rhythm and Iranian mysticism present their new material from their upcoming album.

18 November: Harold Lopez Nussa, jazz pianist, with violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares Harold López-Nussa will be bringing his vibrant sound that marries Afro-Cuban music with modern jazz, much owed to the school of Cuban piano as to the influences of jazz musicians like Wayne Shorter, as well as classical composers Ravel and Villa-Lobos.

20 November: Chucho Valdes Cuban pianist, composer and arranger Chucho Valdés, celebrating his 80th birthday to perform from his exceptional body of work as well as his new composition La Creación with the Yoruban Orchestra and Hilario Durán & John Beasley Trumpet player.

Chucho Valdes

20 November: Ultima Fiesta A celebration of Afro-Cuban music, with live music and DJ sets from some of the most exciting artists on the scene.

Grupo Lokito (2pm – 3pm)

Grupo Lokito create a modern-day cocktail of two of the great world musics; fusing blistering contemporary Congolese grooves with the fire of Cuban music. The results have audiences dancing in a haze of energy. Since their formation in 2006 the band have gone from strength to strength, completing several UK tours and building a solid following.

Hammadi Valdes presents ARIWO (4pm – 5pm)

A dynamic percussionist, musical director and teacher, Hammadi has worked closely with legendary dancer, Carlos Acosta, for over a decade, and been involved in the production of seminal albums like “Irakere 30 años”, and Chucho Valdés’ “New Conceptions”, which was awarded a Latin Grammy. Hammadi will be performing with a 5-piece band plus a guest dancer.

Última Fiesta: Dance Workshop (5pm – 6pm) (L5 Function Room)

An energising and exciting introduction to salsa dancing from The Cubaneando. Cubaneando has been one of London’s leading promoters of authentic Cuban Salsa since 2004. Cubaneando! is part of Oi Brasil! often cited as the UK’s finest Latin entertainment group and renowned for being the only company in the UK specialised in authentic Brazilian & Cuban entertainment. The workshop is free and will take place in the Level 5 Function room, operating on a first-come first-served basis.

Eliane Correa + La Evolucion Orchestra (6pm – 7pm)

Eliane Correa & La Evolución is a fresh, high-energy 10-piece Cuban timba fusion orchestra consisting of some of the top Cuban and Latin musicians in the UK and Europe, led by Latina powerhouse pianist and composer Eliane Correa. La Evolución started out inspired by the modern Havana sound of large-format Timba (“Cuban salsa”) orchestras and soon found its own London-infused voice, featuring electric guitars and synths over powerful, distinctively Cuban grooves.

20 November: Osvaldo Chacon y su timba at Jujus bar and stage

Full programme and how to book tickets here efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk