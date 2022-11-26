Cuba Negra with guitarist Ahmed Dickinson, 30 November, London

London’s new Africa Centre will host an intimate evening of Afro-Cuban music for guitar and strings, performed by the illustrious Cuban guitarist, Ahmed Dickinson, with the Salix Quartet and Ben Russell.

Ahmed has been described as ‘A true pioneer.’ Classic FM Magazine

7.30pm, 30th November 2022 @ The Africa Centre

Arch 28, Old Union Yard Arches, 229 Union Street, London, SE1 0LR

The programme presents pieces by some of Cuba’s most dynamic composers, and features the UK premiere of Moforibale a Ochún by Walfrido Domínguez – a soulful work inspired by the music of Yoruba religious offerings. The programme also includes the Afro grooves of Leo Brouwer’s compelling Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet, alongside the eclectic Acrílicos en el destino by Eduardo Martín, where Latin American music meets rock and Latin jazz.

Walfrido Domínguez Moforibale a Ochún (UK premiere)

Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet

Eduardo Martín Acrílicos en el destino

Ahmed Dickinson guitar

Salix Quartet string quartet

Ben Russell double bass

​Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas is one of the finest performers of the Cuban Guitar Movement. He is a sophisticated virtuoso on his instrument and an ambassador of Cuban culture. Since graduating from both the Royal College and Guildhall School of Music and Drama he has performed in prestigious venues such as The Royal Albert Hall, toured extensively around Europe, presented innumerable UK premieres, and released several critically acclaimed recordings. His latest CD Ilusión y Verdad is out now on Parma Recordings.

For tickets and more info visit

echoesfestival.co.uk/cubanegra

Watch Ahmed perform with Cuban composer and guitarist Eduardo Martin