Win tickets to see Eliades Ochoa in London, 11 November 2022

We have a pair of hot tickets to win to see Eliades Ochoa, courtesy of promotors ComoNo!

To enter the draw just send an email to office@cuba50.org with subject ‘ELIADES OCHOA comp‘ with your full name and phone number. We will not pass on your contact details to anyone else. We will contact the winner soon after the draw.

Deadline Midday Friday 7 October 2022.

Can’t wait to win the competition? Buy your tickets now

Eliades Ochoa, star of Buena Vista Social Club, 11 November 2022, Barbican, London

The Star of Buena Vista Social Club makes a rare London appearance.

Eliades is known as Mr Chan Chan in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba, from the song that Compay Segundo gave to him to make its first recording. His unique guitar and vocal style have made him a champion of string and percussion driven son, bolero and guaracha music styles.

Eliades has just signed as a solo artist with World Circuit Records, the creators of Buena Vista Social Club. Their first release is a Special Reissue on 28 October of his 2020 album ‘Vamos A Bailar Un Son’, a new son masterpiece.

More info and book tickets

Date/time: Friday 11 November 2022, 8pm

Venue: Barbican, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

