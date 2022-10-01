Watch films on Cuban black female artists – by Juanamaria Cordones-Cook, 2-30 October, online

Cuban Women of the African Diaspora – Inspirations for Change
A series of films by Juanamaria Cordones-Cook, presenting some of the most distinguished Cuban women of the African Diaspora. Every Sunday evening in October at 8 pm Eastern US time. Presented by Hothouse Global, Chicago.
Poets Nancy Morejón and Georgina Herrera, author and researcher Gisela Arandia, graphic artist Belkys Ayón and playwright and director Fátima Patterson, — all are conscious explorers of the experience of Afro-descendant women of Cuba.
5 programs, on Oct 2,9,16, 23, 30 (Sunday evenings.) 5PM Pacific, 8PM Eastern
Presented Online via Hothouse
Films in this series – all with English subtitles
Belkis Ayón: Grabado de desasosiego Oct 2
Cimarroneando con G.H & Gisela Arandia: Intelectualidad negra después de 1959 Oct 9
Georgina Herrera: mujer, negra y pobre Oct 16
Fátima Patterson: Raza género y teatro Oct 23
Nancy Morejón: Paisajes célebres Oct 30
All are by Filmmaker & director Juanamaría Cordones-Cook
The program will stream on 3 platforms and each program will be up for 24 hrs.
1. YouTube
10/2 https://youtu.be/D5t4jRMBbo8
10/9 https://youtu.be/mpr9ym3MSCM
10/16 https://youtu.be/f0bR9vUvGqw
10/23 https://youtu.be/fpwCkVMThh8
10/30 https://youtu.be/7-kV0UQIysk
2. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hothousechicago/live
3. Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/hothouseglobal
You must be logged in to post a comment.