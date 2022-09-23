Eliades Ochoa, star of Buena Vista Social Club, 11 November 2022, London

The Star of Buena Vista Social Club makes a rare London appearance.

Eliades is known as Mr Chan Chan in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba, from the song that Compay Segundo gave to him to make its first recording. His unique guitar and vocal style have made him a champion of string and percussion driven son, bolero and guaracha music styles.

Eliades has just signed as a solo artist with World Circuit Records, the creators of Buena Vista Social Club. Their first release is a Special Reissue on 28 October of his 2020 album ‘Vamos A Bailar Un Son’, a new son masterpiece.

More info and book tickets

Date/time: Friday 11 November 2022, 8pm

Venue: Barbican

Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

020 7638 8891 www.barbican.org.uk

