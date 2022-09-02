Film Screening: I am Cuba (Soy Cuba) – 18 November 2022, London

Film Still from Soy Cuba (I am Cuba) (1964, USSR-Cuba)

A heartfelt tribute to Cuba: lyrical, passionate, stunningly filmed (cinematography gold medal at Cannes). Now regarded as a world classic.

‘Breathtaking both for its scope and the audacity of its cinematic experiments.’ Mike Lee

‘Exhilarating camera movements…luscious black-and-white cinematography.’ Chicago Reader.

‘Deliriously beautiful.’ New York Times.

‘Absolute film history.’ Paul Schrader, director.

Two years in the making, this joint Soviet-Cuban epic on the Cuban Revolution had limited screenings and was archived. But in 1992, shown in tribute to its director, Mikhail Kalatozov, it enjoyed a great U.S. reception. At San Francisco’s 1993 International Film Festival, a full house gave it two standing ovations during projection. Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola helped to revive it, and sixty years after work began on I Am Cuba, it’s now a world classic.

The script by two poets, Yevgeny Yevtushenko and Enrique Pineda Barnet, weaves a lyrical narrative around four stories, through the voice of Cuba. Sergei Urusevsky’s cinematography, combining great artistry, technical mastery and political fervour, contrasts Batista’s Cuba, a playground for wealthy Americans and unscrupulous landowners, with the desperate poverty of slum-dwellers and peasant farmers.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the visual poetry and cinematic impact of I Am Cuba on the large Ruskin House Film Screen.

USSR-CUBA | 1964 | 140 minutes

Friday 18 November at 7.00pm

Presented by Cuba Solidarity Campaign South London in collaboration with Ruskin House Film Screen.

Tickets £5.80

Further details and tickets are on eventbrite here

Watch the trailer here