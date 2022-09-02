Cuba Fundraiser film screening: Mambo Man – Sat 24 September 2022, Brighton

This is a special fundraiser for the Cuba Solidarity Campaign and the Viva la Educación initiative which is raising funds to provide educational aid for Cuba. The film will be followed by two speakers talking about the initiative. There will be a licensed bar.

Saturday, 24 September 2022, 7:30pm

Venue: Exeter Street Hall, 16-17 Exeter Street, Brighton BN1 5PG

Entry: Solidarity £10 / General £7 / Unwaged: £5

Buy tickets here.



Synopsis of film: MAMBO MAN (PG) (2020, Dir. Edesio Alejandro & Mo Fini, written by Mo Fini & Paul Morris, filmed in Cuba. Winner of more than 50 festival awards. Based on a true story.

Set in 2017, JC is a ‘big fish in a small pond’–a local music producer and promoter, farmer and small-time hustler who lives by his wits and imagination. To support his family and small circle of ‘business associates’ and maintain his local “Godfather” status, JC lives beyond his means–a fact that creates strains in his marriage to Rita. When his crops are threatened by late rains JC has to juggle the demands of organising music concerts while also sourcing pig feed, fixing water pumps and entertaining a group of visiting British music tourists. Along the way there is betrayal and heartbreak but behind JC’s wisecracking persona is a considerate man. He is not greedy–he just wants to provide for friends and family and escape the precarious, hand-to-mouth existence that threatens to derail his life at any moment. An unexpected phone call offers the chance to make a fortune and change his life forever. This triggers a frantic search for cash and a mysterious rendezvous that leads to a nerve-racking finale.

Full details here