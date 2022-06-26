ON BEFORE Carlos Acosta – 29-30 July 2022, Norwich

Carlos Acosta CBE is the world’s favourite dancer and On Before, which sees him dance a full-length show again, is a homage to his late mother and the most personal work he has ever created.

On Before embodies Carlos’ astonishing dance vision and features collaborations with major UK and international dance makers, Russell Maliphant, Kim Brandstrup, Will Tuckett, Raul Reinoso, Yury Yanowsky, Miguel Altunaga as well as Carlos’ own choreography.

In a framework created by Carlos, On Before tells the story of a doomed relationship between a man and a woman, set to a diverse musical repertoire ranging from Handel to Cuban contemporary composer Omar Puente and culminating in a moving finale featuring a live choir performing Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium.

Originally conceived in 2010, Carlos revisited this show with Norwich Theatre in 2021 for a hugely successful UK tour just as theatres were re-opening their doors for the first time after the pandemic. Presented by Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions by arrangement with Como No, the show returns to Norwich in 2022 before a short European tour and Carlos will once again dance alongside Laura Rodriguez, an original member of his own company, Acosta Danza.

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/carlos-acosta-on-before