The winners of the Cubadisco awards in 2022

This May, the Cuban music industry awards CUBADISCCO took place in person and online. The album ‘Será que se acabó’, by Alexander Abreu and Havana D’ Primera, won the Cubadisco Grand Prize 2022, as well as two awards in the categories of Dance Music and Sound Design.

This album, a co-production between the studios of Producciones Abdala and the Catalan music company Páfata, contains about twenty songs that were hits in the 1980s and 1990s such as Una aventura loca, Boliviana, El águila, Son para un chabacano, Lo que siento es un le lo ley, Llévala A Tu Vacilón, Passing cloud, Pure image, The dance of the tired ox and Échale Limón.

Échale Limón from Será que se acabó’, by Alexander Abreu and Havana D’ Primera – a homage to the brilliant timba salsa dance music being produced in Cuba in the 90s

Learn about the rest of the awards here:

Música de archivo/archival music

– Casi todo/Almost everything, Amaury Pérez, Bis Music

A compilation from six albums and 96 songs.

De la tradición sonera y campesina/ From the son and country tradition

-Pa’ mi tres, Yarima Blanco, EGREM y Soundwear Productions

De la tradición rumbera y ritual/From the rumba and ritual tradition

-Mi rumba no va a parar, Rumbatá, Bis Music.

Tradicional variado/varied traditional

–Déjame cantar, de David Álvarez y Juego de Manos, EGREM

Antología y versiones/anthology and versions

-Mujeres con sombrero, Issac Delgado, Producciones Colibrí

Música de cámara/Chamber music

-Ofrenda (AHS scholarship groups), Jorge Amado y varios intérpretes, Producciones Colibrí.

Solista concertante/concert soloist

-Quena Barroca, Rodrigo Sosa, Producciones Colibrí.

Jazz

-Gallo de Oro, Alejandro Meroño y Júpiter Project, Producciones Colibrí.

Instrumental

Ser, Dayron Ortiz, EGREM.

Canción/song

La Rosa de Jericó, Ivette Cepeda, Bis Music.

Canción Contemporánea/contemporary song

-50 Grados, Kelvis Ochoa, Bis Music.

Nueva Trova

-Otro Abril, José Aquiles, Sótano de Amanda.

Canción para niños/Music for children

-La gente del espejo, Enid Rosales, Indepediente.

Música Bailable/dance music

-Será que se acabó, Alexander Abreu y Havana D’ Primera, Producciones Abdala,

Música Bailable Tropical y Variada/dance music – Caribbean and varied

-Proceso, Virginia Guantanamera, McKenzie Music.

Pop / Pop-Rock

-Feudalismo moderno, David Blanco, Bis Music.

Alternativa/alternative

-Maradentro, Telmary, Producciones Colibrí.

Rock Metal

-#Switch, Switch, Agencia Cubana de Rock y Deepblast.

Electrónica / Electroacústica/electronic or electroacoustic music

-Destino, DJ ArtFun, Laboratorio Nacional de Música Electroacústica.

Hip-Hop

-Escenario de Saliva, Yestacony, Agencia Cubana de Rap y Ahí Namá Music.

Conciertos en estudio/studio concerts

-La nueva escuela (homage to the Grupo de Experimentación Sonora), Liuba María Hevia, Bis Music.

Concierto en vivo/live concert

-Vocal Sampling canta su 30 cumpleaños, Vocal Sampling, Producciones Colibrí.

Documental Musical/music documentary

-En el museo, la música. El Himno Nacional de Cuba, Museo de la Música, Independiente.

Making Of

-Riesgos del equilibrista (Homenaje a Eliseo Diego), various artists, Producciones Colibrí.

Ópera Prima/debut album

-Despertar, Adrián Estévez, EGREM.

Diseño de sonido/sound design

-Será que se acabó, Alexander Abreu y Havana D’ Primera, Producciones Abdala.

Diseño Gráfico/graphic design

-Maradentro, Telmary, Producciones Colibrí.

Notas discográficas/sleeve notes

-Mujeres con sombrero, Issac Delgado, Producciones Colibrí.

Notas discográficas/sleeve notes

–Ofrenda, Jorge Amado y Varios intérpretes, Producciones Colibrí.

Single tracks

-La fuerza de un país, Buena Fe, Ronal González y Explosión Rumbera, Changüí de Guantánamo y Banda Boyeros, EGREM.

Harry Belafonte, Barbara Dane and Estela Bravo were given the Extraordinary Honour Award traditionally awarded by Cubadisco. An Extraordinary Prize was also given to Ciro Benemelis for the album Cantos del alma, to the Moncada group on its 50th anniversary and for its album El fantástico país de tío conejo; and to the Nueva Trova movement on its 50th anniversary.

The Honour Awards in this 25th festival went to Guille Vilar, Paulito FG, Enrique Álvarez and his Charanga Latina and to Elito Revé.

Finally, the Special Awards were awarded to the albums ‘70 and more wonder’ (EGREM), by the Maravilla de Florida orchestra; ‘Animal de galaxia’ (Producciones Colibrí) by Héctor Quintana; ‘Salam Malekum Tribute to Sergio Vitier’ (Producciones Colibrí); ‘How I feel about you. Tribute to Pacho Alonso’ (Bis Music); ‘Celina’ (Bis Music) and María Teresa Linares ‘continue to sing – Texts for listening’ (EGREM/ Ediciones Cidmud), the latter four by several artists.

Link to original report in Spanish by Cubadebate here