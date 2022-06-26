Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor – 28 August 2022, Glasgow

Maykel Blanco and his Salsa Mayor, spun their way into the Havana music scene fifteen years ago and remain the most popular live band in Cuba. Maykel combines catchy lyrics with irresistible dancefloor-ready arrangements to make his songs favourites among DJs and dancers.

Maykel had two recent huge hits Ya Tu No Coronas and Que Tiene Que Tu Mueve (the title track of the new album) reaching #1 in the charts of Cuba’s most important radio stations.

This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of this great twinning relationship between Glasgow and Havana.

**Under 16yo must be with an Adult**

Venue: The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3LW

Buy tickets and more info here