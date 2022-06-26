Screening: De Cierta Manera/One Way or Another – 21 July 2022, Bristol

Film still One Way or Another/De Cierta Manera by Sara Gomez, Cuba 1974

A fascinating docu-romance-drama and critical ethnographic study of new couple Yolanda and Mario. Cuban director Sara Gómez assesses the complexities of intersectional, marginalised lives in 1970’s Cuba through a factual narrative that contextualises the relationship, the community, and the tensions of life in a new socialist society.

This was the first Cuban feature film directed by a woman and the last directed by Sara Gómez (1942-1974), who died suddenly while De Cierta Manera was being edited. The film was completed with the technical supervision of Tomás Gutiérrez Alea and Julio García Espinosa, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

