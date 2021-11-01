Havana Glasgow Film Festival 16-21 November 2021, Glasgow and online -win a free online pass!

You can win a free pass to view any of the online films in this year’s Havana Glasgow Film Festival – just send your full name in an email to us at office@cuba50.org with ‘HGFF pass’ in the subject field by deadline midday 14 November and the first drawn out of a hat will win a fantastic free pass to online screenings, courtesy of HGFF.

ALL ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

This year’s Havana Glasgow Film Festival will run as a hybrid of live and online events from 16-21 November and be packed full of the usual high quality mix of thought-provoking Cuban films, Cuban culture, discussion, debate and music.

This seventh edition, focuses on the resourcefulness and extraordinariness of Cuba during one of the toughest points in its history.

Highlights include a Friday dedicated to Cuba’s unique approach to sustainability and climate change, featuring shorts, documentaries and discussion*.

The featured director this year is acclaimed filmmaker Arturo Sotto, who will present four of his films live at the Festival, including the film noir Nido de Mantes / The Wasp Nest.

Rebecca Heidenberg, Director of Queens of the Revolution will join a live streamed Q&A on Sunday night to discuss her portrait of a cultural centre that paved the road for LGBTQ+ rights in Cuba.

Cuban co-director Hugo Rivalta will be with festival director Eirene Houston in Glasgow to introduce the opening films Running for the Revoution and Fidel Up Close and both directors should be present too!

*All the Friday films are closed captioned and a BSL interpreter will be present throughout the evening. Please check the programme for other cc’d films.

Film Passes, costing £15 / £7.50 allow access to all the online films and events, with an additional cost of £0/£2/£4/£6/£8 for live events on a pay-what-you-can basis except for the special screening of Castro’s Spies @ the GFT.

For full programme details download the pdf here https://bit.ly/HGFF_Programme21

Visit the website www.hgfilmfest.com Follow on social media @hgfilmfest for the latest news.