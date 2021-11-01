Film Screening: Fidel Up Close, 6 November 2021, London

You can catch this recent documentary in London at RichMix as part of the Alborada Films season on Documentaries from Latin America and beyond.
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 3:00pm
2.30pm doors / 3pm start / 5pm finish
Fidel Up Close (Fidel de cerca) (UK Premiere) – Director Q&A
(directed by Gabriel Beristain, Roberto Chile & Eduardo Flores Torres, 90 minutes, 2019)
There is probably no other protagonist of the 20th century who has been as much talked about and as studied as Fidel Castro and FIDEL UP CLOSE is already being lauded as “the definitive documentary on Fidel Castro”. FIDEL UP CLOSE delves into the lesser known facets of Fidel Castro’s personal and intimate life from the perspective of those closest to him, including his children, close family members, collaborators, delegates, employees and some detractors.
Venue: Rich Mix , 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London, E1 6LA