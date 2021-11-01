Film Screening: Fidel Up Close, 6 November 2021, London

The 14th Havana Biennial of contemporary art has opened this weekend and is set to develop over 3 phases up to 30 April 2022, with themes of decolonisation, ecology and sustainability, our place in the digital world and much more. Hundreds of artists, curators and art specialists are participating from all over the world. Read more about it on our website (link in bio) and some of the events coming up in the first phase and how to access the programme.

Win an online pass! Check out the full programme out now for the Havana Glasgow Film Festival with lots of great Cuban feature films and documentaries plus q&as with filmmakers. The festival will be in person and online this year from 16 November PLUS you can enter our draw to win a FREE PASS to view the online films during the festival!

How are community arts supported in Cuba? One way is through the system of hundreds of Casas de Cultura (local community arts centres) across the island which offer informal education and workshops from nursery level to university of the third age, with numerous festivals, competitions and other platforms - enabling access to all to create as well as consume arts and culture. Read the interview in English with vice-president of thr network of casas de culturas about the successes and challenges at https://cuba50.org

You can catch this film 'Soy Cubana' (2020) online now up to sunday 31 October as part of Africa in Motion film festival in the UK presented in partnership with Havana Glasgow Film Festival. The Vocal Vidas are an all-female a cappella group from Santiago de Cuba, the cradle of Afro-Cuban music. In 2017, they were invited to perform in the United States for the first time. The film tells their story of that experience.