Havana: one of the world’s most desirable cities

Havana ranked fourth in the category of Most Desirable Cities, in the Wanderlust Travel Awards 2021, compiled by the British travel magazine Wanderlust. The news was released in London during the World Travel Market fair, attended by representatives from different countries, airlines, tour operators and tourism professionals.

A report from the Travel Trade Caribbean digital site indicated that the best destinations for the Wanderlust Awards are chosen by more than 2,000 consumers of the magazine: travel enthusiasts and experts in this industry.

Taking into account the difficulties of traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time the publication asked its followers to which countries and cities they would like to travel, once it was possible to do so.

Nations such as Australia, Japan, Costa Rica, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Iceland, and Greece were placed in the ‘Most Desirable Country’ category. In the most desirable city section, Singapore was crowned number one, followed by by Cusco, Cartagena, Havana, Chicago and Tokyo.

Read the full report by Granma.cu