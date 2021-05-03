Carlos Acosta announces performances of his show ‘On Before’ in UK theatres from July

Carlos Acosta has announced live performances of his show ‘On Before’ at the Norwich Theatre Royal for July, launching a tour of other theatres in the UK.

Through his social networks, Acosta said he was delighted to be part of the Norwich Theatre Royal and to perform the show, “a piece that I created ten years ago and is very close to my heart”, he said.

“Sophisticated beautifully thought-out work” The Observer “A journey worth following” The Daily Telegraph “Dance with beauty and style.” The Guardian

During an interview available on the official website of the Norwich Theatre Royal, the artist highlighted the importance of the timing that the ballet industry is trying to recover from the most catastrophic year due to COVID-19.

The show is a tribute by Carlos to his late mother and the most personal work he has created.

On Before embodies Carlos’ astonishing dance vision and features collaborations with major UK and international dance makers, Russell Maliphant, Kim Brandstrup, Will Tuckett, Raul Reinoso, Yury Yanowsky, Miguel Altunaga as well as Carlos’ own choreography.

In a framework created by Carlos, On Before tells the story of a doomed relationship between a man and a woman, set to a diverse musical repertoire ranging from Handel to Cuban contemporary composer Omar Puente and culminating in a moving finale featuring a live choir performing ‘Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium’.

Originally conceived in 2010, Carlos is revisiting this extraordinary show and returning to dance it again for a short regional tour as theatres across the UK re-open their doors again. For 2021 Carlos Acosta will dance alongside Laura Rodriguez, an original member of his own company, Acosta Danza, which he founded in Cuba in 2015.

With a solid career in the UK, dancer and choreographer Acosta also leads the Birmingham Royal Ballet, after performing as a star of the London Royal Ballet for years.

Performances announced:

NORWICH – Norwich Theatre Royal – 16-17 JULY 2021 Tickets on sale from Tue 4 May

SALFORD – The Lowry – 21-22 JULY 2021

SOUTHAMPTON – Mayflower Theatre – 3-4 AUGUST 2021

CANTERBURY – Marlowe Theatre – 6-7 AUGUST 2021