Vivir en la Habana: new doc about Blondie’s trip to Cuba to premiere in UK this summer

A new Blondie documentary about their recent visit to Cuba is set to make its debut at this year’s Sheffield Doc Fest.

In 2019, the legendary American rock band Blondie was invited to perform in Havana, Cuba as part of a cultural exchange through the Cuban Ministry of Culture. This was a 40 year dream come true for the influential band, especially for one of its founding members, songwriter & guitarist Chris Stein who had longed to visit Cuba for most of his life.

Artist and director Rob Roth documented this special moment and career highlight by shooting a short film called “BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA”.

The film is broken up into 3 parts – Water, Fire and Air – and present a meditation on the experience as well as highlights from the two-night live musical performances with special guests Alain Perez, David Torrens and Afro-Cuban rock band Sintesis at Havana’s famous Teatro Mella. Filmed in hauntingly beautiful 16mm, 8mm film and digital the triptych becomes a poetic representation of the past and the present, of dreams and reality.

With narration from Blondie founders Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, and Clem Burke, providing a glimpse into the passion and beauty they discovered in Havana and the magic moments of performing alongside incredible Cuban musicians. “BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA” explores subjects ranging from the influence of Cuban artists, the crossover from Havana to NYC, politics and the disappointment that Chris Stein unexpectedly didn’t go on the trip.

Blondie: Vivir en la Habana will premiere at Sheffield Doc Fest between June 4 and June 13, and will also be screened at New Tork’s Tribeca Festival, which runs June 9 to June 20.

