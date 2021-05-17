Who were the winners of Cubadisco 2021?



Each May, the Cubadisco event takes the pulse of the Cuban music recording industry. Having had to cancel the 2020 event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s festival puts together the best of two years of music production in Cuba.

Indira Fajardo, president of the Cuban Institute of Music, highlighted that this year the production has been very diverse: “The music industry has had to change its dynamics; the cancellation of the events in person has presented a challenge for the music to unite people with artists from other platforms and alliances ”.

The Cubadisco International Fair, in its 24th edition, celebrated the Ibero-American Year of Music, and declared Spain as a guest country, with new approaches including digital platforms and TV channel Canal Clave presenting a program designed for everyone’s taste.

This year, the concept of the jury changed, with 360 works in total, they wanted the vote to be as democratic as possible, and to be able to count on the greatest number of criteria from specialists, including the public.

“In other words, there was a conventional jury and these other evaluative judgments of the different competing works were added. It has been two years of record creation, and it can be said that it has been the period of greatest record production in 24 years of Cubadisco, and with a very high quality ”, said René Baños, president of the Cubadisco Prize Committee.

The big awards went to the CDs ‘Fusión de almas’, by Gastón Joya and Rolando Luna, Producciones Colibrí, and ‘Al son del caballero’, by Manolito Simonet, Bis Music. The ‘Extraordinary Icon Award for Cuban discography’ was given to the ’80th Anniversary of the Orquesta Aragón’, under the direction of Rafael Lay.

In the ‘Extraordinary Prize’ category, Adalberto Álvarez won, with ‘El Caballero del Son’, on the 35th Anniversary of the creation of his orchestra. The special ‘Root, Present and Future’ Award went to ‘Mi Songo, 50 Aniversario – Juan Formell and Los Van Van’, from EGREM.

Watch here for a sample of all the nominated artists

Here is the complete list of the winners:

PREMIO A LA MAESTRÍA ARTÍSTICA (Artistic Maestro prize)

Al fin Lecuona. Maestro Ulises Aquino y Ópera de la Calle, Maestro Frank Fernández y OSN. Realizador: René Arencibia

PREMIO A LA OBRA AUTORAL Y DISCOGRÁFICA (Prize for Authorial work and discography)

Maestro Enrique Bonne. Homage for contribution to the CD ‘Enrique Bonne. Entre la trova y el son‘ del Grupo Granma, on his 95th birthday.

PREMIOS A LA OBRA DE LA VIDA (Prizes for life’s work)

100 años del Septeto Habanero. Prod. Adolfo Costales, Producciones Colibrí (2CD)

Vicente Feliú canta a sus 70. Producciones Colibrí (CD)

PREMIOS ESPECIALES (Special prizes)

Fe. Homenaje a Alberto Tosca. VVAA. Prod. Nelson Vila, EGREM ((CD + DVD)

Martí en Amaury. Amaury Pérez / VVAA. EGREM (CD)

Video production ESTAMOS CONTIGO (286 films 2020/2021) VVAA. Prod. Mildrey Ruiz y La Rueda Producciones. Instituto Cubano de la Música

PREMIO HABANA 500 (Havana 500th anniversary prize)

La Habana 500. VVAA. Prod. Élsida González y Emilio Vega. EGREM (CD + DVD)

Yo te amo ciudad. José María Vitier e invitados. Prod. José Manuel Suárez. Bis Music (DVD)

PREMIO AL PRODUCTOR (Prize for Best Producer)

Al son del caballero. La alianza Musical de Cuba. Manolito Simonet. Bis Music (CD)

Listen here https://orcd.co/la-alianza-musical

PATRIMONIAL (Heritage prizes)

Música de archivo (Archive music prize)

Piano de Cuba. Mario Romeu. Prod. Belinda Romeu/ Niurka Lecusay. Bis Music (CD)

De la tradición sonera (Traditional son prize)

A romper el coco. Alexander Abreu, Alain Pérez y Mayito Rivera. Prod. Geovanis Alcántara y Alden González. EGREM (CD)

Here is a track from A romper el coco:

Tradicional variado (Traditional fusion prize)

MamaSonga. David Álvarez y Juego de Manos. Prod. David Álvarez. Bis Music (CD)

Tradicional campesina (Traditional country music prize)

De cuerpos y formas. Barbarito Torres. Prod. Sonia Pérez Cassola. Bis Music (CD y DVD)

De la Tradición afrocubana (AfroCuban tradition prize)

Sin comentarios. Adonis y Osain del Monte. Prod. Alexander Abreu y Adonis Panter. EGREM (CD)

Antología y versiones (Anthology prize)

GES. Real Project. Prod. Ruly Herrera / Jorge Luis Largarza / Roberto Luis Gómez. Bis Music (CD)

ACADÉMICA (Classical music prizes)

Clásico instrumental / Vocal e Instrumental (Classical instrumental or voice/instrument prize)

Cuba: The legacy. Aurelio de la Vega – Yalil Guerra. Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional. Dir. Enrique Pérez Mesa. RYCY Productions (CD)

Música de Cámara (Chamber Music prize)

Retratos y escenas peregrinas. Javier Iha. Prod. Carmen Souto. Producciones Colibrí /AHS (CD)

Solista concertante (Soloist prize)

La viola en Cuba. Anolan González. Prod. José Antonio Méndez. Producciones Colibrí (CD)

INSTRUMENTAL Prizes

Instrumental

Brothers. Aldo e Ilmar López-Gavilán. Aldo Music Records

Jazz

Tradition and Beyond. Ernesto Vega. Blackwood & Sound Records (CD)

Neo Jazz

Fusión de almas. Gastón Joya y Rolando Luna. Producciones Colibrí (CD)

Live performance of title track here

CANCIONÍSTICA (Prizes for Songwriting)

Cancionística (Best songwriter)

Amor. Edición Deluxe. Haydée Milanés. Bismusic (2CD+DVD)

Canción contemporánea (Best contemporary song)

Tal como somos. Dúo Cofradía. Prod. Rainer Pérez y Manolito Simonet. Bismusic (CD)

Nuevos cantautores (New singer-songwriter)

Oda al plagio. Yunier Pérez “GAPE”. Prod. Pepe Gavilondo. EGREM (CD)

Nueva Trova (Best Nueva Trova)

Mi libertad. Yaima Orozco. Prod. Alfred Artigas. Bismusic (CD)

Música para niños (Music for Children prize)

Liuba canta a Gabilondo Soler. Liuba María Hevia. Bismusic (CD)

MÚSICA POPULAR BAILABLE (Popular dance music prizes)

Música popular bailable (Best popular dance music albums)

La alianza musical de Cuba. Manolito Simonet. Bismusic (CD)

Manigua. Maikel Dinza. Bismusic (CD)

Nuevas propuestas (Prize for innovation)

La resistencia. Yasser Ramos y El Tumbao Mayombe. Prod. Nachito Herrera Jr. EGREM / Warachando Records (CD)

Bailable fusión latina (Prize for Latin fusion dance music)

2020. Ángel Yos. Prod. Angel Yos y Amaury Pérez Rodríguez. EGREM (CD)

FUSIÓN (Prizes for Fusion music)

Fusión

Inside. X Alfonso. Fac Music (CD)

Trova Pop Rock

Carnal. Buena Fe. Prod. Israel Rojas y Fito Martínez. EGREM (CD)

Rock

Anagrama. Bandera en blanco. Prod. Amed Fernández. Lógica Estudio (CD)

MÚSICA URBANA (Prizes for Urban Music)

Música urbana (Urban music prize)

Corazón roto. El Chacal. Chacal Records (CD)

Hip Hop

El puente Subterráneo Electric Jazz. Etian Brebaje Man. Prod. Brebaje Man y Sage. Brebaje Man Records (CD)

Música electrónica y electroacústica (Prize for electronic/electroacoustic music)

Raíces. Jamnael Casanova. LNME (CD)

FILMS/VIDEOS prizes

‘Making of‘ film prize

Drummer negrito. Rodney Barreto. Dir. Andy Ruiz Muñoz. Producciones Colibrí (DVD)

Series Documentales TV (TV documentary series prize)

Contar la trova. Lino Betancourt. Dir. José Manuel García. Producciones Abdala (DVD)

Documental musical (Music documentary prize)

Rumbatá. Isabel Santos. ICAIC (DVD)

ESPECTÁCULO MUSICAL AUDIOVISUAL (Music show video prize)

Para público infantil (For children)

La cucarachita en el cumple de la EGREM. La Colmenita e invitados. Dir. Tin Cremata y José Manuel García. EGREM (DVD)

Concierto en estudio (Studio concert)

Pas de deux. Ernán López-Nussa. Dir. Juan Carlos Alom. Producciones Colibrí (DVD)

Concierto en vivo (live concert)

Más allá del Club Social. Idania Valdés. Dir. Eduardo Rawdríguez e Idania Valdés. EGREM (DVD)

OPERA PRIMA (Debut work prize)

2 lenguajes. Ruy Adrián López-Nussa. Dir. Ruy Adrián López-Nussa y Harold López-Nussa. Bismusic (CD+DVD)

NOTAS MUSICOLÓGICAS (Prize for music notes)

Elegía para un sueño. Iliana Morales. Autora: Victoria Eli. Producciones Colibrí (CD)

NOTAS DISCOGRÁFICAS (prize for album notes)

Fusión de almas. Gastón Joya y Rolando Luna. Autor: Miguel Barnet. Producciones Colibrí (CD)

DISEÑO GRÁFICO (Graphic design prize)

Inside: X Alfonso. Diseñador: Nelson Ponce. Fac Music (CD)

INGENIERÍA DE SONIDO (Sound engineer prize)

Pas de deux. Ernán López-Nussa. Ing. Orestes Águila. Producciones Colibrí (CD+DVD)

COLABORACIÓN INTERNACIONAL (prize for international collaboration)

Álvaro Torres. Buenos amigos. Álvaro Torres e invitados. Prod. Emilio Vega y José Manuel García, EGREM (CD+DVD).

Read original report in Spanish here