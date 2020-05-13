Check out these 10 new Cuban music tracks with videos released during quarantine

Here are 10 diverse Cuban music tracks with videos, composed or released during this time of Covid-19 pandemic. Some attempting to reflect some of the feelings people are having and some trying to lift people up in difficult times. Hope you find some you like!

Paticio Amaro: De pie frente al camino

‘Standing at the beginning of the road’ (‘De pie frente al camino’) is the title of this track by Cuban pop star Patricio Amaro with this new video just released celebrating all the health workers in Cuba and featuring the support by musicians and artists too of the dedicated work by doctors nurses, students, scientists and others to protect the people from covid19. Amaro won Best Pop Album a year ago in the Cubadisco 2019 awards.

Havana D’Primera: Quiero Verte Otra Vez

The title ‘I want to see you again’ could not be more poignant today. The message: wherever you are in the world, in the country, take care of yourself and others. Totally loving this super-upbeat salsa track and video just released by Alexander Abreu and Havana D’Primera.

Roberto Fonseca: 00

Loving this black and white portrait of Havana and its people in normal times to his track 00 from Cuban jazz pianist and composer Roberto Fonseca from his album Yesun..

Alain Perez: Solo El Amor Nos Salva

Released in April by Cuban salsa timba artist Alain Perez – a very sombre emotional non-dance track for these days – ‘only love saves us’

Elito Reve y su Charangon: Baila Casino

Fun, fun, fun and fantastic to dance to in your kitchen…newly released video from Elito Reve y su Charangon with ‘baila casino’

La Reyna y La Real: Chao Papito

Totally loving this new track and video just released by Cuban female rap duo La Reyna y La Real – a message from strong women everywhere ‘Chao Papito’

Sintesis: Si yo fuera

Loving this song by veteran Cuban family group Sintesis – ‘If I were…’ Sintesis (synthesis in english) have been pioneers of AfroCuban rhythms and lyrics fused with rock and soul for 40 years.

Yadiel Bolano y Orquesta La Tabla

Some sweet salsa to dance to from young Cuban group Yadiel Bolaño and his Orquesta La Tabla with this track ‘Salsa pa ti’… (‘Salsa for you’)

Negrons: Binary

Continuing the series of Cuban musicians live streaming their half hour concerts from home online – here are Negrons – a Cuban homegrown Hip Hop group – winners of last year’s prestigious Cubadisco Award in the Urban Music category, with their album Binary.

Rumbavila Fusion: La Esencia de mi Rumba

A great track and new video just released by Cuban group Rumbavila Fusion ‘the essence of my rumba’

