Learn Cuban dance online during the pandemic

Missing your Cuban salsa classes while under lockdown?

Some Cuban dance teachers all over the UK are offering occasional and regular sessions online, via Zoom, facebook or Instagram.

Let us know of any others and how you find the classes – office@cuba50.org

@dCubanSchool with Damary Farres https://www.cubanschool.co.uk/online-classes.html

@HavanaLondres with Dani http://havanalondres.co.uk/classes/

Oscle and Lisi https://londoncubansalsa.online/

DJ Sacha and Cambridge Cuban Salsa http://www.cambridgecubansalsa.co.uk/index.php?post/2009/03/22/Cuban-Salsa-Classes-in-Cambridge

Rodolfo and Laura, Midlands https://www.havana-salsa.co.uk/

Winchester https://www.salsaysol.co.uk/salsa-classes/

Southampton https://www.tracieslatinclub.co.uk/online-dance-classes/

Mariano and Rhian in Wales https://havanapeoplesalsa.co.uk/

Oxford https://www.salsaoxford.com/