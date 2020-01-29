Cine Cuba Programme February-December 2020, Manchester

New Cuban film club in Manchester presents documentaries and feature films from and about Cuba:

Monday 24 February, 7.30pm: 638 Ways to Kill Castro (2007, Dir. Dollan Cannell)

Explores the relationship between the US and Cuba told through the numerous assassination plots, by the people committing them and those protecting him. A thought provoking film which says as much about America today as it does about their past.

Monday 27 April, 7.30pm: Death of a Bureaucrat (1966, Dir.Tomas Gutierrez Alea )

From one of Cuba’s foremost film-makers, a black comedy about institutionalised bureaucracy at its most absurd as we follow an insane paper trail of death.

Monday 29 June, 7.30pm: To Dance Like a Man (2012, Dir. Sylvie Collier)

The tale of three young boys, who all aspire to dance in the National ballet of Cuba. A film which shows the true importance given to dance in Cuba

Monday 31 August, 7.30pm: Kangamba (2008, Dir. Rogelio Paris)

Fidel described this film as ‘one of the most dramatic I’ve ever seen’; a tribute to the heroism of the combatants at the August 1983 siege of Kangamba in Angola, the film has been shown to great acclaim on Cuban TV.

Monday 7 December, 7.30pm: Dare to Dream (2017, Dir. Jennifer Wagner)

Learn about the Cuban health service as US students go there to study to become doctors. Factual, but moving and personal with everyone speaking from the heart about life in Cuba and their medical services.

Manchester Cine Cuba – Cuban Film Club

Venue: The Talleyrand , 1030 Stockport Road, Manchester M19 3WX

Cine Cuba is a regular film club in 2020 and organised by members of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign, showing films from or about Cuba. It aims to show films which provide an insight into the Cuban Revolution and the society, politics, history and culture of Cuba. Where possible we invite guest speakers with a special interest in the films topic. We hope that viewers will stay at the end of the film and participate in the relaxed post-film discussion.

Entry is free but donations are invited to cover any costs.

If you would like to know more about the Cuba Solidarity Campaign go to the website or contact Bob Oram