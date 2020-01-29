Alexander Abreu and Havana D’Primera at Havana to Londres music festival – Saturday 7 March 2020

Join us for an outstanding feast of salsa dancing, amazing CONCERT and dance WORKSHOPS delivered to you by the most popular and talented Cuban artists.

5 ORCHESTRAS plus 12 dance teachers

MORE THAN 60+ ARTISTS ON STAGE

Featuring

ALEXANDER ABREU & HAVANA D’ PRIMERA BAND LIVE IN LONDON

+ Special guests:

RENE ALVAREZ Y SU CUBAN COMBINATION

JESUS CUTINO Y SU ORQUESTA

OSVALDO CHACON Y SU TIMBA

OSCAR MARTINEZ & THE LATIN ALL STARS

Venue in central London. Organised by HavanatoLondres Ltd.

Havana D’Primera is a Cuban Timba band founded by Alexander Abreu in 2008. The band was founded by a collection of musicians from the Cuban music scene with 20 members. Since their founding they have gone on to find international success. Bandleader and chief songwriter Abreu, a Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, has been noted for his highly sophisticated melodic voice and as a skilled instrumentalist who has made a career out of fusing rhythms across salsa, jazz, funk and Afro-Cuban.

Since their foundation the band have gone on to release four studio albums. Following the release of their debut album Haciendo Historia in 2011, their 2012 release Pasaporte was met with favourable reviews from the international press and was voted one of the top Latin alternative albums of the year by NPR listeners.

They followed the success of Pasaporte with La Vuelta al Mundo in 2015, which went on to be nominated for ‘Best Salsa Album’ at the Latin Grammys in 2015. A live album, Haciendo Historia Live, arrived the following year before their most recent record Cantor del Pueblo in early 2018. Later that year the band received their second Latin Grammy nomination for ‘Best Salsa Album’.

ALBUMS:

Haciendo Historia (2011), Passaporte (2013), La Vuelta al Mundo (2015), Cantor del Pueblo (2018)

VIDEOCLIP

“Tres Dias” song from “Cantor del Pueblo” Album