Acosta Danza Up Close – Norwich, 18-20 May 2023

Carlos Acosta’s trail-blazing and Olivier-award nominated Cuban dance company Acosta Danza returns to Norwich again with their most intimate programme to date.

This breathtaking evening of dance features a series of solos and duets specially curated by Carlos from the company’s wide-ranging and diverse repertoire of choreography, including Sidi Larbi’s iconic Faun alongside the work of exciting young Cuban choreographers Beatriz García and Raúl Reinoso.

To mark Acosta Danza’s ongoing special relationship with Norwich Theatre, the opening night of this programme will be hosted and introduced by the company’s founder and Artistic Director, Carlos Acosta CBE.

End of Time – Ben Stevenson

Impronta – María Rovira

Faun – Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

Nosotros – Beatriz García & Raúl Reinoso

The Dying Swan – Mikhail Fokine & Carlos Acosta

Soledad – Rafael Bonachela

18-20 May Norwich Playhouse