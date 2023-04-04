Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, London 16 May 2023

Grammy-nominated artist, Alfredo Rodríguez, is a leader in the thriving Cuban music scene. The prodigiously talented pianist delivers a high-octane, warm and joyous live affair that’s unmissable for fans of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz music.

In The Invasion Parade, the follow-up album to his debut, Rodríguez explores his memories of Cuba, the people and culture he left behind, and finds his new place. The album is co-produced by Quincy Jones and features a superb ensemble that includes bassist/vocalist Esperanza Spalding and percussionist/vocalist Pedrito Martínez.

His ability to express himself culturally by “playing stories” on the keys places him in a unique position to connect with his listeners on a more relatable and personal level.

16 May 2023 The Jazz Cafe, London