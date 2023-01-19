National Prize for Literature for Cuban writer Delfín Prats

In December 2022, A jury of prestigious writers in Cuba awarded the 2022 National Prize for Literature to the poet, narrator and translator Delfín Prats, for his outstanding work in more than five decades.

Born on December 14, 1945 in La Cuaba, a town in the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, he studied Philology and Russian Language at the Lomonosov University in Moscow, in the former Soviet Union.

Prats works at the literary promotion institute Pedro Ortiz and is often at book presentations and poetry readings in his hometown. Literary critics inside and outside Cuba consider that his work is inscribed in a top place of the literature of the Caribbean island.

His style stands out for finesse and sensuality, using metaphor in a unique way, handling facts, mythological characters and universal legends from a new perspective.

His texts have been published in several countries. They have also been translated into Italian, French, English and German.

Among his main titles are ‘Lenguaje de mudos’, ‘Para festejar el ascenso de Ícaro’, ‘Cinco envíos a arboleda’, ‘A’brirse las constelaciones’, ‘Lírica amatoria’, ‘El esplendor y el caos’, ‘Striptease y eclipse de las almas’, E’xilio transitorio’, y ‘El huracán y la palma, Antología de la poesía cubana’.

Part of his work is collected in the most important anthologies and selections of current Cuban poetry such as La isla entero (Madrid, 1995), La isla poética (Bilingual Edition, Havana, 1998), Panorama de la poesía cubana. Siglo XX (Havana, 1999).

The jury of the important award was headed by the writer Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Américas de Cuba, and included the writers Rigoberto Rodríguez Entenza, Enrique Pérez Díaz, Cira Romero and Julio Travieso, National Prize for Literature 2021 and to whom the next Book Fair 2023 will be dedicated. The National Prize for Literature recognizes his perseverance and the extraordinary flight of a creation that distinguishes essential values of humanity, in a story full of references.

Based on Prensa Latina report here and CubaSi.cu report here