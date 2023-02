Discover how the Organization of Solidarity with the People of Asia, Africa and Latin America (OSPAAAL) based in Cuba, platformed anti-imperialist and revolutionary movements in the Global South through this display of posters.

Until 31 March 2023

V & A Museum

Gallery 74a, Design 1900 – Now

Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL

Free entry

See V&A website for more info here