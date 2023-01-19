Film screening: Death of a Bureaucrat, 7 February, London

Sands Films Studio and CSC North London present “Death of a Bureaucrat”, a 1966 film by Tomas Gutierrez Alea.

Death of a Bureaucrat (1966) 85 mins

Date Tuesday 7 February 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: Sands Films Cinema, Film preview theatre, 82 St Marychurch Street, London, SE16 4HZ

Entry: donation

Reserve seats in person here

Reserve places to watch online

Alea is probably the best known of Cuba’s rich seam of Revolutionary film makers. He not only directed the film but wrote the screenplay and was an enormous influence in Cuban cinema and culture. He is prized for both satirical and serious treatments of issues important to Cubans in the years following the Revolution. Watch out for filmic references to Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy and Dali at the start of the film as an added fillip.

This black comedy that lashes out against institutionalized bureaucracy tells the story of a young man’s attempts to disinter his uncle who was buried with a document that his widow now needs to legalize her pension. This was the first great Cuban film of international significance.

