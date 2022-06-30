Screening: Sacha Child of Chernobyl + On the slopes of the Himalayas – in person and online – 26 July 2022, London

film still from Sacha Child of Chernobyl Dir. O Savchenko, Resumen Latinamericano

Cuba Solidarity Campaign North London and Sands Cinema club present a screening in person and online

Sacha: Child of Chernobyl, film by Olexandr Savchenko, “Sacha,” was one year old when the explosion of the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl occurred on April 26, 1986. He became very ill and his mother despaired about Sacha’s health conditions…

Sacha, it turns out, is one of the 26,000 boys and girls from Russia, Belarus, and the Ukraine who were treated in Cuba over a 21 year period after the nuclear accident at Chernobyl.

A documentary produced by Resumen Latinoamericano about the untold story of Cuba’s contribution to help victims of Chernobyl.

Followed by:

En Las Laderas del Himalaya / On the Slopes of the Himalayas

dir. Roberto Chile,Cuba, 2006, Doc, 37min

Documentary about Cuban medical volunteers in Pakistan following the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 8:00pm

Venue: Sands Cinema Studios, 82 Saint Marychurch Street, London SE16 4HZ

To book online or for a seat in person see details here

Watch the trailer of Sacha Child of Chernobyl here