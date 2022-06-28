Screening: The Last Supper + Introduction by Michael Chanan – 20 September 2022, London

Film still The Last Supper/La Ultima Cena (1976, Dir Tomas Alea, Cuba, ICAIC)

The Last Supper (1976, Dir. Tomas Gutierrez Alea, Cuba ICAIC), centres around a delusional Cuban plantation owner who, on Easter Sunday, decides to host his own version of the Biblical Last Supper with himself in the position of Jesus Christ, and his plantation slaves as Christ’s disciples.

The film is politically loaded, mixing absurdist humour with a biting satirical commentary of colonialism and the Catholic Church, Tomás Gutiérrez Alea infuses the film with repeated pictorial allusions to depictions of The Last Supper, adopting an allegorical mode throughout the film.

Venue: Barbican cinema, Beech Street, London EC2Y 8DS