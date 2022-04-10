UK Film premiere: Mambo Man, London 28 April 2022

Premiere of new feature film Mambo Man, set in Bayamo in rural eastern Cuba, with Cuban actors, the story follows the highs and lows of a local entrepreneur. Part moral tale, part musical showcase, you can’t resist the sumptuous cinematography and country music.

Co-directors Mo Fini and Edesio Alejandro, starring Hector Noas. With musical appearances from Candido Fabre and many other Cuban musicians.

Thursday 28 April 2022 6.30pm – film screening and Q&A with director Mo Fini.

Venue: Ritzy PictureHouse, Brixton Oval, London SW2 1JG 0207 326 2649

Book tickets

Watch the trailer for Mambo Man