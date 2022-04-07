Screening: El Brigadista, Tue 12 April 2022, 8pm, London/online

Sands Cinema and North London Cuba Solidarity Campaign present

the 1978 Cuban feature film ‘El Brigadista’ by director Octavio Cortazar, which centres on the experiences of a young teacher during the Literacy Campaign on the island in 1961. The trials and tribulations the 15 year old protagonist experiences give a fascinating picture of this incredible episode 60 years ago in the progress of the Revolution in the Cuban countryside.

Free entry, but donations are very welcome in person or online.

The film will be screened ‘in person’ at Sands cinema and streamed online for remote viewers.

The event is in person at Sands Films Cinema, 82 St Marychurch Street, London, SE16 4HZ

To book a seat for in person screening follow this link

To book a place for remote online viewing on the night follow this link

The special screening will be available online at a ‘pay what you can’ rate until 6 May 2022.