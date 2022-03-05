Ran Kan Kan – Viva!, Sat 12 March 2022, Oxford

Ran Kan Kan

Ran Kan Kan are back – conjuring the mambos, rumba and son montuno classics from the golden years of Cuban big bands. With virtuoso keyboards, bass and tres (Cuban guitar), heart-stopping melodies led by vocalists Melisa Akdogan and Karla Peña, and lavish brass and woodwind, Oxford’s 20-piece Cubanista big band bring you an evening of syncopated rhythms and live dance music.

Arrive in time for a dance class from 8pm led by the charismatic and talented Cuban DJ, Ariel Rios, who will get you in the mood to shake your stuff Cuban-style, and keep it caliente on the dance floor, spinning tasty Latin and salsa tunes through to midnight.

8pm, Sat 12 March 2022 at The Old Fire Station, Oxford

More info and to book tickets here