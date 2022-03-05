‘One Way or another’ by Sara Gomez, Thu 31 March 2022, London

fFilm still: One Way or Another’/De Cierta Manera, 1974, Cuba, Dir Sara Gomez., ICAIC.

A stunning example of politically engaged cinema, Sara Gómez masterfully incorporates music, documentary and newsreels into a complex portrayal of life in post-revolution Cuba.

Her film draws from a multitude of voices to explore the experiences of urban communities, capturing their dreams and aspirations, which serve as a mirror for the contradictions and turmoils of life after the revolution.

Sara Gómez would tragically pass away at 31, shortly before the film was completed, leaving it to be finished and released three years later. The work stands as a legacy to her artistry and remains a fascinating film, eluding categorisation. Its radicality can be seen in the way in which Gomez addresses questions of racial identity, gender and class through a formal approach which radiates with energy, anger and passion.

Screening: ‘One Way or Another’/De Cierta Manera, 1974, Cuba, Dir Sara Gomez.

Thu 31 March 2022, The Barbican, London

More info and to book tickets here

Find out more about Sara Gomez, her life and work here