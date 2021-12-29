Roberto Fonseca: UK tour dates 21-24 April 2022

Roberto Fonseca

Born in 1975 in Havana, Cuba, Roberto Fonseca has established himself as one of the most gifted — and most popular — pianists of his generation, an artist of prowess and ideas, a musician with a questing jazz sensibility and deep roots in the AfroCuban tradition. After making his name replacing Ruben González in the legendary Buena Vista Social Club™, and after his Grammy © nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album, Roberto Fonseca has come to incarnate the meeting between jazz with the music of Cuba, both today and yesterday, and also its African roots. A phenomenal live performer, Roberto Fonseca is also an artist who is popular with audiences the world over. His 9th album YESUN was released in 2019 with Fonseca accompanied by his regular trio and guest appearances by Ibrahim Malouf.



Thursday 21 April 2022 – Manchester – Band on the Wall

Friday 22 April 2022 – Gateshead – The Sage

Sunday 24 April 2022 – London – The Jazz Cafe (part of ComoNo! La Linea music festival 2022)