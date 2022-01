Wishing all our followers and friends a very happy New year for 2022! Feliz Año Nuevo!

"Tira tu pasillo!" You can check out 7 great salsa acts in Cuba @BisMusic performing one track each live – Pupy y los que Son Son, Maikel Dinar, Aisar y el Expresso de Cuba, Habana Swing, Leonel Limonta y Azucar Negra, all female group Mulata Son, and Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco.

Painter and sculptor from Santiago de Cuba, Alberto Lescay Merencio, has this week been awarded the 2021 National Prize for Visual Arts, given annually to an artist living in the country, for the work over a significant period of their life.

"Short stories are part of the creative impulse to rethink the dynamics of the Latin American reality". During the ‘Second Dose’ International Film festival in Havana this December, short fiction films came out as one of the most interesting categories in the competition.

Good news for Cuban jazz fans! 24 April 2022 the brilliant Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca to perform in London as part of La Linea Latin Music festival. Details here https://thejazzcafelondon.com/event/roberto-fonseca/