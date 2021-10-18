Buena Vista Social Club special screening plus Q&A with Nick Gold, 29 October 2021, London

Ibrahim Ferrer and Omara Portuondo, in documentary Buena Vista Social Club

Special screening from 35mm film of the documentary ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the original album.

+ Q&A with the Album’s Executive Producer Nick Gold, hosted by Rita Ray (BBC World Service).

Post-screening DJ set with Rita Ray

Friday 29 October 2021 6.30pm at London Curzon Soho cinema BOOK TICKETS HERE

Part of the Docnroll Film Festival.

About the film: Buena Vista Social Club

Dir. Wim Wenders, USA, 1999, 100 min

Cuba’s rich and colourful past comes vividly to life in this legendary, Oscar-nominated documentary from director Wim Wenders (PARIS, TEXAS, WINGS OF DESIRE).

The Grammy Award–winning Buena Vista Social Club album produced by Ry Cooder, remains the biggest-selling world music album ever. It showcases the talents of a dream team of veterans from Cuban music’s golden age and it introduced the rhythms of Son, Bolero and Danzón to a whole new audience, making instant international stars of Ibrahim Ferrer, Rubén González, Eliades Ochoa, Omara Portuondo and Compay Segundo.

Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary edition double album