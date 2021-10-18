Competition: Win the Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Edition double album!

You could win a copy of the new Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary double album – we have 2 albums on CD and 2 on vinyl to give away, courtesy of the record label World Circuit/BMG.

Enter our Cuba50 draw by sending your answer to this question by email to office@cuba50.org to be included in the draw, with your full name and phone number. Please put ‘BVSC comp’ in the subject field and state your preference CD or vinyl.

The question to answer:

What is the name of the studio where the Buena Vista Social Club album was recorded?

Deadline: Midday 15 November 2021.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Cuba50 email newsletter here as well, so you receive all the news and views on Cuban music and culture. SUBSCRIBE HERE



For more information about the album you can read a review here

Can’t wait and want to your own copy now? Buy the BVSC 25th Anniversary edition double album on CD here