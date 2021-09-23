Acosta Danza 100% Cuban, UK tour 9 February – 5 March 2022

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta’s critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza has garnered an unrivalled reputation for creating work that combines both classical and contemporary genres effortlessly, infused with Cuba’s rich musical and dance influences. The company returns with a programme of new and existing exceptional works.

Back by popular demand are, Paysage, soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg and Impronta, which was created specially for Acosta Danza by Spanish choreographer Maria Rovira. Making their UK premieres are Hybrid, by the award-winning Cuban Norge Cedeno, Liberto by Acosta Danza dancer and choreographer Raul Reinoso, and De Punta a Cabo by Alexis Fernandez, set against the backdrop of the coast of Havana.

Acosta Danza 100% Cuban is presented by Dance Consortium.

Wed 9 – Sat 12 Feb 2022 Sadler's Wells London

Tue 15 – Wed 16 Feb 2022 Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Tue 22 – Wed 23 Feb 2022 The Lowry Salford Quays

Fri 25 – Sat 26 Feb 2022 Hull New Theatre

Tue 1 – Wed 2 Mar 2022 Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

Fri 4 – Sat 5 Mar 2022 Theatre Royal Plymouth

