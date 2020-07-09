Cinema: Just what the doctor ordered

The Havana Film Festival (also known as the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema) had its launch this week, revealing its promotion campaign for the 42nd edition of the annual festival. In times of inevitable references to medicine and health care workers, it is not only important to heal the body, but also to feed the soul. Cinema is an art and a means to keep the mind sustained.

That is why, from December 3 to 13 this year, although the outlook is uncertain, the certainty that audiences can have is that Havana cinemas will be open to enjoy the best of Latin American and world cinema.

The Festival promotion carries the slogan: “What the doctor prescribed”, thus reaffirming the importance of the arts and culture in these times.

The information is presented in a very Cuban typical medical prescription.

Registration for filmmakers remains open until August 30. Registration online following the regulations is available. There are long and short fiction and documentary categories, as well as ‘first film’. You can also submit animation works and posters.

The Organizing Committee of the event, is coordinating the return of the usual spaces such as the Cineclub, as long as sanitary conditions due to Covid-19 and the relevant authorities allow it.

The International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana continues to promote the seventh art and its representation in the subcontinent.

Link to original report on the festival website habanafilmfestival.com

Watch the spot video for last year’s (2019) Havana Film Festival