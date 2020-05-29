Singer from Bayamo Jose Alberto ‘the nightingale’ releases new song

Renowned Cuban music star José Alberto Tamayo Diaz a.k.a. “El Ruiseñor” (“nightingale”) releases his single “Cualquiera Resbala Y Cae” (anyone who slips and falls), a duet with Candido Fabre from the album “Mi Tumbao” – produced and arranged by triple Latin Grammy award winner Geavanis Alcantara Lopez.

Prior to Cuban Coronavirus lockdown “El Ruiseñor” would perform every Saturday in the main street of Bayamo where the road is closed and turned into a street night club with seating and food .

As public concerts are not currently possible, Jose is planning some Facebook acapella sessions and will also perform a special socially- distanced live Facebook ‘lockdown’ show for his fans in the studio with Candido Fabre on the 18 June – 9 pm Cuban time (4 pm UK.)

Listen to the single “Cualquiera Resbala Y Cae” on Soundcloud here

As the composer and vocalist of the song José says “one day I was sitting on the terrace of my home in Bayamo, the eastern part of Cuba, I started thinking about the number of times in life that I had slipped and fell down. Luckily I managed to get up again. At times people are cruel to the extent that they even push you over in order to do some harm and that is how the lyrics and melody of this came about.”

A native of Sierra Maestra in the Eastern part of Cuba, José Alberto Tamayo Diaz is better known as “El Ruiseñor” (nightingale). José was born into a musical family, his father a tres player and mother a singer. His professional singing career began at the age of 14 in the band “Grupo Rock Laser”. Now in his 50s he has become a symbol of Bayamo and Eastern Cuba.

WAtch the video of Jose perform with Candido Fabre